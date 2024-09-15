Steps to be taken to promote jute packaging

Says environment adviser

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan has said steps will be taken to promote the extensive use of jute packaging through the proper implementation of the Mandatory Use of Jute Packaging Act, 2010.

A discussion with traders will take place on this issue by December. The Ministry of Environment will provide policy support to increase the use of jute products.

The environment adviser made the remarks during a discussion session titled, "Solving Problems to Protect Environment Friendly Jute Sector and Jute Industry", held at the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association's conference room in Motijheel today.

Rizwana highlighted the importance of the jute sector in protecting the environment. She called for urgent measures to address the challenges faced by the jute industry and emphasised the need for joint efforts between the government and private sectors to sustain the industry.

Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hossain, adviser to the Ministry of Textiles and Jute and the Ministry of Shipping, said initiatives would first be taken to ensure the use of jute packaging for rice, paddy, and wheat.

He stressed the need for everyone's cooperation in promoting jute-based products.

The session was chaired by Mohammad Abul Hossain, chairman of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association. Representatives from various jute mills and industry experts discussed the current state of the jute industry and possible solutions to its challenges.

Later, the Environment Advisor also held a discussion session with the Auto Bricks Owners' Association.