Single-use plastic to be banned in Secretariat from Oct 2

Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid today announced that single-use plastic items will be completely banned in the Secretariat starting October 2.

To ensure a smooth transition, officials will be given a preparatory period during August and September to gradually phase out the use of plastic products, he said.

The Cabinet Secretary made the announcement while addressing a seminar titled "Sustainable Plastic Use in the Secretariat: A Future for a Single-Use Plastic Free Environment" at the Multipurpose Hall of the Finance Division.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Rashid emphasised that plastic pollution is a global challenge requiring collective international effort and stressed the need to prioritise medical waste management as well.

"Our actions must not only serve our present needs but also safeguard the future for the next generation. We must leave behind a healthier and more sustainable world for them," he added.

Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed, who chaired the seminar, said the ministry will soon finalise and implement a detailed action plan to enforce the single-use plastic ban, affirming that the Secretariat will be made environment-friendly through coordinated efforts of all ministries.

During the programme, the environment secretary handed over an illustrated list of 17 identified single-use plastic items to the Cabinet Secretary. These include disposable cutlery, chocolate wrappers, plastic invitation cards and banners, Styrofoam food containers, thin plastic packaging, plastic bottles and caps, among others.

The Cabinet Secretary later distributed eco-friendly alternative products to participating secretaries.