Plastic crisis needs legal reforms and unity: Experts

Activists push for accountability and regulation at Dhaka dialogue

In an effort to tackle the growing plastic pollution crisis, the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) hosted a dialogue titled "Plastic Pollution, Bangladesh Legal Framework and Global Plastics Treaty" at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka's Mohakhali today.

Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended as the chief guest and underscored the need for accountability in the plastic industry.

"Plastic use must be strictly need-based, regulated, and compliant with environmental standards," she said.

She highlighted the hidden toll on marginalised communities and called for a strategy that balances economic, ecological, and social concerns.

"We are building a broader social movement against plastic pollution," she added.

Abdullah Al Mamun, deputy director at the Department of Environment, said, "Plastic pollution can't be solved without a whole-of-society approach," stressing the roles of everyone from housewives to industry players.

BELA Chief Executive Taslima Islam, pointed out the legal vacuum surrounding single-use plastics.

S Hassnaul Banna, BELA's legal coordinator, painted a grim picture of plastic waste, revealing that Dhaka alone generates 646 tonnes daily, most of which ends up in landfills or the open environment due to weak segregation and recycling systems.

The dialogue included a powerful statement from 90 youth activists, who raised concerns about the health and environmental hazards of informal plastic processing in areas like Kamrangirchar and Islambagh.