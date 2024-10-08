Need specific plans to make city liveable

Says Rizwana

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan yesterday said specific action plans are needed to make Dhaka liveable.

"It is urgent to have a city vision for Dhaka. Apart from implementing mega projects, green spaces should be increased. There should be open space, seating places and sports opportunities for the youth," she said during a discussion at Rajuk Auditorium, on the occasion of World Habitat Day 2024.

She said Dhaka must be liveable for all, and youth involvement is essential in building a developed, environment-friendly city.

The adviser also highlighted the need for development plans that protect the rights of slum dwellers and those affected by riverbank erosion.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and the Ministry of Industry, attended the meeting as the chief guest.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Gwen Lewis, Additional Secretary Shakila Zerin Ahmed, and Joint Secretary Naila Ahmed also spoke at the event.