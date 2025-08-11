HC halts leasing of 9 sand quarries in Cox’s Bazar forests

The High Court yesterday stayed leasing activities of nine Balu Mahals (sand quarries) located in and near reserved and protected forests of Cox's Bazar.

In response to a petition, the court also ordered the chief conservator of forests, Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, and divisional forest officers concerned to immediately stop sand extraction from these areas.

The nine sand quarries are Khutakhali-1 at Chakaria upazila, Dholirchhara and Panirchhara canal at Ramu upazila, Balukhali-1, Uyalapalong, Dochari, and Hijlia at Ukhia upazila, and Dhoyangarchar and Kumariarchhara at Rajapalong mouja.The officials have been directed to prepare a list of leaseholders and others involved in sand extraction from the said forest areas, assess the damage caused by sand extraction from the quarries, and submit a report to this court within three months.

The HC also issued a rule asking the government to explain why its action in listing these sand quarries for lease should not be declared illegal and against public interest.

The HC bench of Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque and Justice Aynun Nahar Siddiqua issued the order and rule following a petition filed by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association.