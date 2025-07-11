Feni flood situation getting better after pause in rainfall

Heavy rains have submerged large areas of Feni, where over 100 villages were flooded following breaches in the embankments of the Muhuri, Kahua, and Selonia rivers. The photo was taken in the Munshirhat area of Fulgazi upazila yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Flood conditions have started to improve in Parshuram upazila of Feni district as rainfall and river water levels subside, locals and authorities said today.

However, parts of Fulgazi and Chhagalnaiya were still waterlogged as of this morning. Floodwater, triggered by breaches in upstream embankments in India, has flowed from Parshuram and Fulgazi into Chhagalnaiya and various low-lying areas of Feni Sadar.

According to district Water Development Board officials, 21 breaches in embankments along the Muhuri, Kahua, and Silonia rivers have flooded over 100 villages across Parshuram, Fulgazi, Chhagalnaiya, and parts of Sadar upazila since Monday.

The flooding has left thousands waterlogged and many roads submerged and cut off transportation. The absence of electricity and mobile networks has worsened the crisis.

While Parshuram sees gradual improvement, new areas in Chhagalnaiya and Feni Sadar are still being inundated by floodwaters. Today, floodwater flowed one to two feet above the Feni-Fulgazi and Feni-Chhagalnaiya regional roads.

According to the district administration around 7,000 people have taken refuge in 50 designated shelters while over 20,000 affected residents are receiving food and relief support from the administration and local volunteers.

Rezia Begum of Daulatpur, Fulgazi said, "It's devastating to face another flood so soon. We've lost everything again. Floods in July and August have become a cruel annual feature."

Ali Azam of Uttar Sripur said, "Floodwater is gushing in through broken embankments. We're cut off again with no electricity or network. Political promises come and go, but our fate remains unchanged."

Pushpita Rani of Gainbari described how her family, including children and the elderly, are suffering in flooded homes. "Clean water is scarce. Unless permanent embankments are built, we'll never be safe."

Meteorologist at Feni Met Office Md Mojibur Rahman said they recorded 58.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with signs of decreasing precipitation.

Water Board Executive Engineer Akhtar Hossain Mojumder said that the Muhuri river is now flowing 1.93 metres below the danger level. "There's no immediate risk of further embankment breaches. Repairs will begin once the water recedes."

Feni DC Md Saiful Islam said they have been working in coordination with political activists and volunteers to help the flood-affected people so that they (flood-hit people) overcome the natural disaster.