Coastal forests in Cox's Bazar on brink of destruction

Large portions of the mangrove forest in Chakaria -- often referred to as the Chakaria Sundarbans -- have been cleared for shrimp farms and salt fields, according to local residents

Large portions of the mangrove forest in Chakaria -- often referred to as the Chakaria Sundarbans -- have been cleared for shrimp farms and salt fields, according to local residents.

At a public hearing titled "Conservation and Restoration of Coastal Forests" in Cox's Bazar, organised by the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) on Tuesday, locals alleged that a powerful syndicate involving leaders of the Awami League, BNP, Jamaat, and local influential figures were responsible for the destruction of this vital forest over the years.

They said the ongoing deforestation is now threatening the mangroves in Sonadia Island and its surrounding areas. Despite the devastation happening in plain sight, authorities have taken little action. If this continues the entire mangrove forest of Sonadia could be lost.

Md Abdul Kaiyum, manager of Natural Resource Management and Climate Change at Nature Conservation Management (NECoM), said the mangrove area near the estuary of the Bay of Bengal, about five kilometers north of Cox's Bazar town, is home to around 250 species of fish, 150 species of mollusks, 50 species of crabs, 40 species of shrimp, 170 species of birds, 50 types of sand dune plants, 15 species of mangrove plants, three species of dolphins, as well as sea turtles, fishing cats, foxes, snakes, monitor lizards and many other vertebrate and invertebrate species.

He added that the scale of destruction since January 2024 has been unprecedented. Excavators were used day and night to illegally clear around 35 locations to set up shrimp enclosures. Millions of mangrove trees were cut down and burned with petrol. Nearly half of the forest within the Ecologically Critical Area (ECA) has been destroyed.

He said that the Department of Environment has only filed two cases so far. Also, the names of many powerful individuals have yet to be included in cases.

Ekhtiar Uddin, a local from Maheshkhali, said he has been sued multiple times by land grabbers for his efforts to protect the Sonadia forest. Others like him have been forced to flee their homes due to threats by the encroachers.

Nurul Amin, an environmental activist from Badarkhali in Chakaria, said the destruction of the Chakaria Sundarbans began in 1977. Only a small portion of the forest remains today.

He blamed politicians and influential individuals for the land grabbing, allegedly under the protection of government officials.

Mohammad Belayet Hossain, Divisional Forest Officer of the Chattogram Coastal Forest Division, said it is difficult to stop the destruction without cooperation from powerful individuals and political commitment.

Speaking as the chief guest at the hearing, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md Salauddin said action is being taken against those responsible for destroying the forest in Sonadia. The government is working to restore the damaged mangrove areas.