Closed since August 5, safari park in shambles

Animals looted, properties vandalised on Aug 5; repair costs could reach Tk 10cr

Shuttered tea-stalls, closed restaurants, vacant parking spaces, and a deserted entrance—once abuzz with tourists, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Safari Park in Gazipur, the second largest of its kind in the country, has seen no crowd for around two months.

Visiting the spot on Thursday, this correspondent came across just one battery-run three-wheeler at the park's stoppage.

"Tourists ask us to bring them here, then they see the park is closed and fight with us in disappointment. So, I tell them beforehand and see them returning disheartened," said Zakir Miah, the vehicle's driver, who was sipping a cup of tea at the only operating tea stall in front of the park.

Photo: Monjurul Haque/Star

Most shops in the area have seen almost no customers since the park's closure on August 5, said the owner of the tea-stall, Lal Miah.

Qayyum Mia, an 80-year-old local hawker sitting in front of the ticket counter, suggested this correspondent enter through the alternative gate no 2.

Inside, this correspondent saw vandalised minibuses near the gate. The children's park area was seen in ruins, while display maps, the natural museum, butterfly corner, information centre and food corner were in shambles.

Photo: Monjurul Haque/Star

According to the park's assistant forest conservator, Rafiqul Islam, various birds and other animals were looted, while several spots were damaged following the fall of the Awami League regime on August 5. The park has been closed since then. "Two peacocks and 10 macaws were looted from the park. Besides, property worth around Tk 5 crore was damaged. Repairing costs would round off to about Tk 10 crore," he said.

Nevertheless, there is adequate food supply for the animal currently, he said.

He said the higher authorities will soon decide how long it would take for renovation, he added.

Meanwhile, some new animals have been introduced to the park's collection.

An elephant has been brought in from Gopalganj's Kotalipara last week, taking the park's total count of this mammal to nine, said Mostafizur Rahman, a veterinary surgeon at the park.

Thirteen spotted deer, five male and eight female, have also arrived at the park last week from Gazipur's Kaliakoir.