Glowing tributes for Prof Saleemul Huq during COP28 opening session

The opening session of COP28 on Thursday started with an outpouring of remembrance and respect for Saleemul Huq and Pete Betts, two climate activists who passed away in October.

Saleemul Huq was one of the leading climate scientists in the world, and he was the Director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCAD) as well as a professor at Independent University, Bangladesh.

His work in establishing the concept of "loss and damage" as a central idea in the realm of climate justice made him a key figure in climate activism. He passed away on October 28 from cardiac arrest.

Pete Betts was an official from the United Kingdom, and he served as the European Union's chief negotiator at the COP21 in France, where the Paris Agreement was adopted.

Sameh Shoukry, president of COP27 and the Foreign Minister of Egypt, began proceedings by saying, "Please join me in reflecting on the life and work of two esteemed colleagues of our process who we have lost recently. Pete Betts from the United Kingdom and Saleemul Huq from Bangladesh."

"Saleemul Huq was an eminent climate scientist who was recognised by the scientific journal Nature as one of the top 10 scientists in the world. He dedicated his professional career to giving voice to those most impacted by climate change. He was a member of countless climate negotiators and scientists from the least developed countries went through his negotiator training workshops. He will be fondly remembered for his endearing smile and his calm yet fierce determination," Shoukry said.

The floor was then given to the UK delegation, a member of which said, "I first want to offer condolences on behalf of the UK to the government of Bangladesh for the passing of Saleem, to all of his family and friends. Saleem was a good friend to the UK, a critical friend when we needed it, and he fought tirelessly for action on loss and damage. I hope we're able to honour him with a fitting outcome from this COP."

The delegation from the EU, whom Pete Betts represented as chief negotiator, said, "We would like to join the United Kingdom in marking his [Betts'] passing as well as Saleem's passing with gratitude, respect, and sadness."

From the Bangladeshi delegation, Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, paid tribute to Huq.

"Professor Dr Saleemul Huq was an outstanding and very well spoken gentleman loved by all. He was an academician, he worked for Independent University, Bangladesh, and he established a department to study tertiary level education for environment and climate change and a centre dedicated to climate change.

"We are very happy and proud that he was a Bangladeshi. His voice was not only for Bangladesh; it was for the vulnerable people of the planet, and we would especially like to recall his contribution to the climate change movement to establish the loss and damage concept and fund."

Huq has been a part of every COP since the inaugural conference held in Berlin in 1995. He was a proponent of the idea that wealthy countries who had benefited from the industrial revolution had a responsibility to help lesser developed nations recover from climate disasters.

An opinion piece co-authored by Huq, published in The Guardian after his death, succinctly captures the status quo of climate justice. Huq wrote about his expectations from COP28: "As the world prepares for COP28, the onus is on global leaders, corporations and individuals to rise to the occasion and champion the cause of climate justice. Wealthy nations must start putting real funding towards loss and damage, while ramping up their mitigation and adaptation efforts, and reining in the influence of the fossil fuel industry in climate policies."

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties (COP28) of the UNFCCC, is being held in Expo City, Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates from November 30 to December 12, 2023.