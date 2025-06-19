21 individuals, institutions named for 'National Tree Plantation Award 2024'

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has finalised the nomination of 21 individuals and institutions across seven categories for the "National Tree Plantation Award 2024".

The award recognises outstanding contributions to tree plantation and greenery initiatives in support of environmental conservation.

In Category "Ka" (educational institutions), Dalgram Di-Mukhi High School from Lalmonirhat secured first place, followed by Government Michael Madhusudan College, Jashore (second), and Jhenaidah Textile Engineering College (third), the ministry said in a release today.

In Category "Kha" (government and non-government institutions), the Office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Manikchhari, Khagrachhari won first place, while Kushtia Zila Parishad and Barind Multipurpose Development Authority, Rajshahi secured second and third places respectively.

In Category "Ga" (individual tree plantation), Dilruba Rahman from Tangail won first place. Muhammad Yusuf from Chattogram and Hasina Akhter from Lalmonirhat achieved second and third positions respectively.

In Category "Gha" (private nurseries), Sohel Nursery from Rangpur topped the list, followed by Janani Garden Centre, Munshiganj (second), and Mou Nursery, Tangail (third).

In Category "Umo" (individual/institutional rooftop gardens), the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Natore won first prize. The second and third places went to the Regional Election Office, Rajshahi (Delowar Hossain and Sabina Yasmin), and Nashuha Sadaf of Chattogram, respectively.

In Category "Cha" (gardens established by the forest department), Chattogram North Forest Division was awarded first place, while the Coastal Forest Division, Noakhali, and Social Forest Division, Jashore took second and third positions.

In Category "Chha" (research, conservation, or innovation related to trees), the Bangladesh Forest Research Institute, Chattogram won the top award. The RIMS Unit of the Forest Department in Dhaka and Forester Md Touhidur Rahman from the same department secured second and third places.

Each awardee will receive a certificate, a crest, and an account payee cheque of Tk 100,000 for first place, Tk 75,000 for second, and Tk 50,000 for third.