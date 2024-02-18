12 city corporations: 17,000-tonne waste generated daily

LGRD minister tells JS

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam today told parliament that the government has taken various measures to recycle the 17,000 tonnes of waste produced in the country's 12 city corporations every day.

Through recycling, the waste will be turned to wealth while also preventing pollution, he said in reply to a query.

The minister also said work is going on to verify proposals on producing power from waste from all city corporations except Barishal and Rajshahi.

Dhaka South City Corporation produces around 3,213 tonnes of waste daily, Dhaka north 3,400-3,600 tonnes, Chattogram 2,135 tonnes, Sylhet 375 tonnes, Barishal 500 tonnes, Khulna 1,000 tonnes, Rajshahi 350 tonnes, Rangpur 120 tonnes, Narayanganj 1,000 tonnes, Cumilla 210 tonnes, Gazipur 4,000 tonnes and Mymensingh 500 tonnes of wastes, he informed the parliament.

The two city corporations of Dhaka produce around 39 percent of the total waste generated in the 12 city corporations daily, the minister added.

"A project has been taken by the Local Government Department to build incineration plant for producing power from the waste of Amin Bazar landfill through WtE Power Plant North Dhaka Private Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board with financing from China Machinery Engineering Corporation," Tazul said.

Besides, six proposals to produce power from waste are being scrutinised for Dhaka north, while 13 proposals were sent to the power division for producing power from waste in CCC, he said.