Two tiger cubs born at Ctg Zoo

The Chattogram Zoo authority has welcomed two tiger cubs.

"Tigress Pori has given birth to two cubs around 8:00am on April 9. Another cub was a stillborn," said Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo, deputy curator of the zoo, today.

"We identified sex of both the cubs as female," Shuvo said.

According to the Zoo authority, the tigers Raz and Pori were bought from South Africa at a cost of Tk 33 lakhs in December 2016.

Previously, in 2018, Pori gave birth to two cubs.

With the new cubs, the number of tigers in the zoo now stands at 19.