Travelling, fishing in the Sundarbans banned from tomorrow

The Forest Department has banned travel to the Sundarbans and fishing from all its rivers and canals for the next three months, starting tomorrow.

The decision was made to allow the safe breeding of fish in rivers and canals of the world's largest mangrove forest and to protect the wildlife and biodiversity during this period, said Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer (DFO) of the Sundarbans West division.

The restriction applies to visitors, including tourists, fishermen, and honey collectors. The ban will be lifted on September 1, the DFO told our Khulna correspondent.

According to the Forest Department, based on recommendations from the Integrated Resources Management Plans to protect fishery resources in the Sundarbans, netting fish in all the forest's rivers and canals is halted from July 1 to August 30 every year. However, since 2021, in coordination with the Fisheries Department, this ban period has been extended by one month, starting from June 1.

Forest officials stated that the fish breeding season in the rivers and canals of the Sundarbans primarily occurs from June to August. If activities such as fishing are stopped during this time, the forest's ecosystem will benefit.

According to the Forest Department, the Bangladesh part of the Sundarbans hosts 344 species of plants of various names and sizes, reports UNB.

Additionally, it is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger, spotted deer, rhesus monkeys, 42 species of mammals, 290 species of birds, 120 species of fish, 35 reptiles, and eight species of amphibians. Of these, two species of amphibians, 14 species of reptiles, 25 species of birds, and five species of mammals are currently endangered.

Since Cyclone Remal hit the coastal areas on Sunday, the Forest Department recovered 111 carcasses of spotted deer, one of the forest's most cherished creatures, four wild boars, till today, indicating a great loss to wildlife.

Moreover, 18 deer and one python were rescued in a critical condition. After giving first aid, they were released into the forest.