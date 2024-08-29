Tortured elephant rescued from Cumilla's Debidwar

Wildlife
The forest officials today (Thursday) rescued the elephant seen in a viral video being tortured by some people from Cumilla's Debidwar.

The Forest Department with the support of locals rescued the animal from Sonaullah village in Muradnagar upazila around dawn, after a nightlong effort, said a press release.

The animal has been provided primary treatment. Officials said they are trying to send the elephant to the safari park in Gazipur.

Mahout of the elephant was detained while legal action against its owner was underway, said forest department officials.

On Monday, the video of the elephant being tortured by several people near the Fire Service and Civil Defence station in Cumilla's Daudjandi upazila went viral on social media.

As the incident came to her notice, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan gave a directive to rescue the elephant immediately.

