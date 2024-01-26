Sapphire with wings

A male purple sunbird was recently seen flower-hopping in the Baroiyadhala National Park in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Photo: Komol Das

Found mainly in South and Southeast Asia, this magical-looking bird's range also extends into parts of the Arabian Peninsula and is a resident in most of its range. Even if it does migrate, it would only be due to heavy rain resulting in scarcity of its main source of food – flower nectar.

Photo: Komol Das

The striking look is only for the males, while the females wear a dull olive colour with a yellow underbelly.

Photo: Komol Das

Purple sunbirds, like most sunbirds, are not only fast fliers but also highly territorial. They join other birds to mob potential predators and aggressively target other species when defending their territories.

Photo: Komol Das

They are, however, often welcome in gardens, parks, and other urban spaces, mostly due to their physical beauty.