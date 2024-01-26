Wildlife
Komol Das
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:59 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:20 AM

Most Viewed

Wildlife
Nature quest

Sapphire with wings

Komol Das
Fri Jan 26, 2024 09:59 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 26, 2024 11:20 AM
Photo: Komol Das

A male purple sunbird was recently seen flower-hopping in the Baroiyadhala National Park in Chattogram's Sitakunda.

Photo: Komol Das

Found mainly in South and Southeast Asia, this magical-looking bird's range also extends into parts of the Arabian Peninsula and is a resident in most of its range. Even if it does migrate, it would only be due to heavy rain resulting in scarcity of its main source of food – flower nectar.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Komol Das

The striking look is only for the males, while the females wear a dull olive colour with a yellow underbelly.

Photo: Komol Das

Purple sunbirds, like most sunbirds, are not only fast fliers but also highly territorial. They join other birds to mob potential predators and aggressively target other species when defending their territories.

Photo: Komol Das

They are, however, often welcome in gardens, parks, and other urban spaces, mostly due to their physical beauty.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রংপুর বিভাগের সব জেলায় শৈত্যপ্রবাহ
|আবহাওয়া

আজ তেঁতুলিয়ায় বছরের সর্বনিম্ন তাপমাত্রা ৫.৮ ডিগ্রি

রংপুর বিভাগের সব জেলায় শৈত্যপ্রবাহ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

পূর্বাচলের ৩০০ ফিট সড়কে ট্রাকচাপায় মোটরসাইকেলের ২ আরোহী নিহত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification