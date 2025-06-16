Peahen rescued from border village in Thakurgaon

A peahen rescued from a village near the Indian border in Thakurgaon's Baliadangi upazila was handed over to the Forest Department this afternoon.

Baliadangi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Palash Kumar Debnath handed over the bird to forest officials on the upazila parishad premises in the afternoon.

Locals said they spotted the bird flying over the Fatehpur village near the border area in Barapolashbari union of the upazila on Sunday afternoon.

Then the villagers started chasing it, and eventually managed to catch it after the bird became tired.

Upon receiving the message, the UNO took steps to rescue the bird. Following his initiative, a village police member of the Barapolashbari Union Parishad rescued the peahen and handed it over to the UNO around 9:00pm on the same night.

Shariful Islam, in-charge of Thakurgaon Social Forestry, Nursery and Training Centre, said the peahen is likely to have come from India as it was rescued adjoining the border area.

He said the bird is a grey-coloured female peafowl and will be kept at the Ramsagar Ecopark for treatment before being released into the wild.

UNO Palash Kumar Debnath said, "After learning about the captured peahen, we took steps to ensure its rescue. Today, the bird has been handed over to the Forest Department for treatment and further necessary action."