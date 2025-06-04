Gazipur Safari Park’s core section reopens tomorrow

Dangerous animal zone is ready for visitors after 15-day renovation

The core safari section of Gazipur's Safari Park, which houses wild and dangerous animals, will reopen tomorrow following a 15-day closure for maintenance.

The Forest Department had earlier announced the temporary shutdown from May 21 to carry out renovations ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Safari Park Officer-in-Charge Md Rafiqul Islam told The Daily Star that all preparations were completed today, and it will welcome visitors tomorrow.

The core zone includes tigers and other dangerous animals and can only be visited using special minibuses that pass through five electric gates.

These gates had been experiencing technical issues, prompting the maintenance work, the Forest Department said in a public notice.

The department previously said it was necessary to temporarily shut down the Core Safari Park for the safety of visitors and to ensure uninterrupted travel. Later, the department officially announced the closure through a public notice.

OC Rafiqul said the park experiences a large influx of visitors during the Eid vacation, making the renovations essential to improve services during this period.

Apart from the core safari section, the park features several other attractions including enclosures for macaws, parrots, butterflies, and peacocks. Ticketless zones include the Crocodile Park, Cheetah Enclosure, Gorilla Enclosure, Python and Turtle Enclosures, and a Camel Bird section.