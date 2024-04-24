Elephant lying dead on highway died of liver dysfunction: surgeon

An elephant that was found lying dead on the side of a highway in Rajendrapur Bhawal National Park area of ​​Gazipur, died of liver dysfunction, said a veterinary surgeon.

After the post-mortem, the body of the elephant was buried in Ghazari forest.

However, the Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation Department believes that the elephant was left on the side of the highway after it died, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Yesterday afternoon, officials of the forest department went to the spot after receiving information about a dead body lying on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the 2nd gate area of ​​Rajendrapur Bhawal National Park.

Mozammel Hossain, assistant forest conservator of Dhaka Division of Wildlife Management and Nature Conservation, said the dead elephant was five to six years old. It was a male elephant. The post-mortem of the elephant was completed on the spot near Bhawal National Park in the afternoon.

Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation Officer Rubia Islam said that after receiving the news, it was found that the tusks of the dead elephant had been removed.

"We are initially suspecting that the elephant was brought here after it died elsewhere. Ivory has value. Many consider buying ivory as a "good investment" because it is rare and durable. The elephant's tusks were removed after death," she said.

Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, said the elephant died due to liver dysfunction. The liver, lungs and peritoneum were found destroyed during the post-mortem.