25kg venison seized in Barguna

Coast Guard has recovered 25kg venison from Barguna's Patharghata upazila yesterday.

However, no one was arrested in this regard.

Based on a tip-off, a drive was conducted last night around 10:30pm in Charlathimara area of Patharghata Sadar union, reports our Patuakhali correspondent quoting Coast Guard officials.

At this time, 25 kg venison and 4 legs of deer were recovered from Charlathimara area.

Patharghata Coast Guard South Zone Media Officer HM Harun Or Rashid said no one was arrested as the smugglers fled after sensing the presence of the Coast Guard.

Later, the recovered venison was handed over to Patharghata Forest Department for further action.