308 rivers lost navigability

Shipping minister tells JS

A total of 308 rivers in Bangladesh have lost their navigability while 931 are flowing as normal, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, the state minister for shipping, told the parliament yesterday.

Of the rivers that have lost navigability, 85 are in Dhaka division, 71 in Rangpur, 18 in Rajshahi, 11 in Chattogram, 10 in Sylhet, 26 in Mymensingh and 87 in Khulna, he said in his scripted answer to a question from ruling Awami League MP, M Abdul Latif from Chattogram-11.

In Dhaka division's Gazipur, Turag, Banar and Brahmaputra rivers don't have navigability, Chowdhury said based on the information received from the district administration and Bangladesh Water Development Board (WDB).

The 33 rivers of the Kishorganj district under the Dhaka division that have lost navigability are: Ghorautra, Dhaleswari, Cherapur, Haturia, Jhinuk, Narsunda, Betai, Singua, Old Brahmaputra, Surma, Dhanu, Kalni, Old Dhaleswari, Chinai, Ujan Dhanu, Bolakut, Boubatalai, Katiyarkona, Ghuchirdaho, Boulai, Katakhal, Borni, Samarchar Mora, Jalkiirail Bajuka Dair, Adashimuha, Chartaljanga, Kurikhai and Nali.

Chowdhury said the total number of rivers in Bangladesh is 1,008, according to the book titled "River of Bangladesh: Definition and Number" published by the National River Conservation Commission under the shipping ministry.

If there are updates from the deputy commissioner and the WDB, those will be added to the book. The process is ongoing, he said.