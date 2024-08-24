Water from Kaptai dam to be released tomorrow morning

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) yesterday said it will open all 16 spillways of the Kaptai dam on a limited scale starting this morning.

This decision follows an earlier statement from the authorities, who had initially planned to release water through the spillways around 10:00pm, as the water level inside the dam approached the danger mark.

ATM Abduzzaher, the manager of the Kaptai Hydropower Plant, confirmed that the spillways will now be opened between 8:00am and 9:00am today. However, he has not provided any explanation for the delay.

As of 3:00 PM yesterday, the water level in Kaptai Lake was 107.66 feet. To prevent flooding, all spillways will be lifted by six inches, releasing 9,000 cubic feet of water per second, he added.

Dr Idris Ali, a researcher and a former professor at Chittagong College, assured The Daily Star that there would be no immediate cause for concern.

He, however, cautioned that the increased water discharge could elevate water levels in the Karnaphuli and Halda rivers, possibly inundating agricultural lands.

He emphasised that the spillway operation is essential for protecting the Kaptai Dam, and noted that the gates will be closed once the water level drops below the danger mark.