‘Dissolve Lawachhara park’s co-management committee’

Speakers tell human chain programme

Students and local residents of Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar today organised a human chain programme in front of the Lawachhara National Park's entrance, demanding dissolution the park's co-management committee.

They also raised several other demands, including lowering entry ticket prices for tourists, and a transparent income-expenditure report of the park.

Speakers alleged that after formation of the committee during the previous Awami League government, former agriculture minister and local lawmaker (Kamalganj-Sreemangal) Abdus Shahid carried out extensive mismanagement and corruption for personal benefits over the past 17 years by appointing his brothers -- former president of upazila AL unit M Mosaddek Ahmed Manik and former upazila parishad chairman Imtiaz Ahmed Bulbul -- as heads of the Lawachhara Co-Management Committee.

The speakers also alleged that no financial accounts have been provided regarding Lawachhara park's income during this time, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

They demanded immediate dissolution of the committee within seven days and insisted that a full account of the park's income and expenditure be made available to the public.

Mahbubur Rahman, convenor of Kamalganj upazila Jubo Dal unit, and Kazi Mamunur Rashid, vice-president of Bhanugachh Bazar Municipal Traders' Association, spoke among others.