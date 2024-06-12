Using solar panels on 10pc of waterbodies, rooftops can meet country’s power demand: study

If the unallocated khas lands in Dhaka division can be used to produce solar power, 26 percent of the capital's electricity demand can be met, according to a new study revealed today.

Besides, using only 10 percent of waterbodies for floating solar plants and 10 percent of rooftops for solar panels can meet the entire country's demand, the study said, jointly conducted by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN).

The study was jointly conducted by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) and Coastal Livelihood and Environmental Action Network (CLEAN).

The organisations presented the study findings in a seminar at the capital's YWCA auditorium today, titled "Solar Energy Potential of Bangladesh and Reality of Land Availability".

Speakers at the seminar said Bangladesh is committed to achieving the target of 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, but the current number is only three percent.

The study said Dhaka division's unallocated khas lands are around 3,388 acres and the electricity demand is 5,276 MW.

"It is possible to generate 1,367 megawatts of solar electricity by using those lands. Besides, floating solar plants across 10 percent of Dhaka's 1,48,235-acre waterbody can produce 5,985MW of electricity," the report said.

Then, if 10 percent of rooftops in Dhaka are used for solar panels, it can produce 10,779MW of electricity, it added.

Hasan Mehedi, CEO of CLEAN, said there should be a change at the policymaking level. There are also opportunity for setting up wind power plants in the country, he added.