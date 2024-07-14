Summit’s floating LNG terminal: Re-installation may take another week

The re-installation of the Summit-run LNG regasification unit has been rescheduled due to some fresh technical glitches in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar.

According to the officials, it was supposed to be reinstalled by July 18 but now they said it may take another week.

In a written statement, the Summit Group told The Daily Star that Summit's Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) had returned from Singapore to Moheshkhali on June 10 after repair of its ballast water tank that was damaged during the cyclone Remal on May 27 this year.

It said during the preparation for mooring the FSRU with the Disconnectable Turret Mooring (DTM) plug in the subsea landing pad, there was an unexpected entanglement and damage to the DTM buoy messenger line.

"Summit immediately assigned local divers and identified the entanglement. For the retrieval and rectification of the messenger line from the subsea floor and further inspection, divers with better dive-depth access and Diving Support Vessel (DSVs) are required," it said.

Summit immediately engaged a Singapore-based service provider and are awaiting internationally licensed and experienced deep-divers and DSVs to reach the FSRU site for complete inspection and rectification by next week, the statement added.

Contacted, Md Shah Alam, general manager of LNG division at Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited, a concern of Petrobangla, said there was an unexpected situation during the installation of the FSRU.

"A rope got torn. We need expert divers and diving vessels from abroad to fix it which will take time. Earlier, we expected the reinstallation by July 18, but it may take another seven to eight days more," he added.