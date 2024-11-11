Rooftop solar can reduce reliance on power grids: energy adviser

Energy Adviser Dr Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan today urged the industries to install rooftop solar power to meet their own power requirements.

This will not only reduce dependency on grid electricity, but also supports government's commitment to renewable energy, he told a workshop on installation of rooftop industrial solar systems, organised by Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) at a city hotel.

"The adoption of rooftop solar technology in the industrial sector marks a significant step towards energy independence and sustainability for Bangladesh", he said.

The objective of the workshop was to promote rooftop solar technology among the members of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

IDCOL officials said the cost of electricity generation from solar rooftop is much cheaper than that of grid tariff. Thus, financing such projects make financial sense apart from achieving the country's target of renewable energy-based power generation.

The event was also addressed by ERD Secretary and IDCOL Chairman Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, Country Director of World Bank Abdoulaye Seck, and KfW Head of Division Energy of South Asia Stephanie Rieger.

Executive Director and CEO of IDCOL Alamgir Morshed said it is estimated that Bangladesh has a potential of generating more than 4000-5000 MW of electricity from rooftop solar only.

"IDCOL has set a target to finance 300 MW peak rooftop solar projects by 2026", he added.