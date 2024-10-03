Probe committee to review contracts with 11 power plants including Adani

The National Review Committee has decided to review 11 contracts including the Adani power plant of India.

The committee was formed on September 5 to investigate deals signed under the Speedy Increase of Power and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, 2010 during the previous Awami League regime.

Today, in a press release, the ministry of power, energy, and mineral resources said that they have asked for all the documents related to the 11 power deals.

Other power plants are -- Meghnaghat 583 MW Dual Fuel, Baghabari 200 MW HSD, Patuakhali 150 MW HFO, Mongla 100 MW, Ashuganj 150 MW HFO, Manikganj 162 MW HFO, Kodda 300 MW HFO, Sundarganj 200 MW, Lalmonirhat 30 MW, and Sutiakhali 50 MW plant.

Earlier, the ministry issued a public notice inviting the corruption allegations related to the country's electricity and energy production and supply agencies.

Anyone can complain through email - [email protected] - between October 4 and October 31.