Probe committee for power, energy sector graft urges people to submit complaints

The National Review Committee (NRC) urged people to submit their complaints and relevant documents to help investigate deals signed under the Speedy Increase of Power and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, 2010 during the previous Awami League regime.

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources issued a press release in this regard today.

The Power Division of the ministry, on September 5, formed a five-member National Review Committee, headed by retired High Court Division Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury, to review the contracts signed under the act.

The other members of the committee are Prof Abdul Hasib Chowdhury of BUET's Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department; Ali Ashfaq, former COO of KPMG Bangladesh, Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA); former lead economist of the World Bank Zahid Hossain and Moshtaq Hossain Khan, professor of economics, faculty of law and social sciences, University of London.

As per a gazette notification of the ministry, under the scope of work of the committee, it can collect information from any source and audit any necessary documents; may call any person or organisation concerned to the hearing.

The committee will examine whether the interests of the government were protected in the contracts already signed under the act.

The ministry will provide secretarial and ancillary support to the committee based on the audit and make recommendations for further action.

In the public notice, the NRC said that any person with any information and evidence related to corruption by any power and energy company can submit a complaint to the National Review Committee from October 4 to October 31 through the e-mail of the committee: [email protected].

It was mentioned in the notification that if necessary, further action will be taken by this committee against the accused person or his organisation by communicating with the complainant.

It also said that the review committee will take the initiative to collect necessary information and receive assistance by separately communicating with the relevant institutions and organizations about the agreements under the Special Act 2010.