President asks BERC to strengthen research, discover new energy sources

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today directed the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) to strengthen research and discover the new sources of energy.

The president gave these directives when a BERC delegation handed over its annual report 2023-24 to the president at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

"We need to focus on developing new sources of fuel," Shahabuddin said.

The president said the energy sector was one of the most important sectors for the overall development of a country.

He said the demand for electricity is gradually increasing along with the development of the country.

The president hoped that BERC will provide sound and timely recommendations and advice to the government on stability and pricing in the energy sector.

Chairman of the Commission Nurul Amin briefed the president on the activities of BERC.

Other delegation members are - Mohammad Yamin Chowdhury, Helal Uddin, Abul Khair, Aminur Rahman and BERC Secretary Khalilur Rahman Khan.

The delegation sought the president's full cooperation and guidance in their activities.

The president expressed satisfaction over the overall activities of the commission.

President's Office Secretary Wahidul Islam Khan, Press Secretary Zainal Abedin and Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were also present.