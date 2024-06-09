PM reiterates Bangladesh's interest to import hydroelectricity from Bhutan

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought investment from Bhutan in the special economic zone in Bangladesh for investors from the Himalayan country.

She emphasised proper use of the SEZ allotted to Bhutan in Kurigram and hoped Bhutan would set up industries there, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

She made the remarks when Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on her at the ITC Maurya New Delhi this afternoon.

Both Hasina and Tobgay are in Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Narendra Modi as India's prime minister.

Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's eagerness to import hydroelectricity from Bhutan through India and pointed out that a tripartite agreement was required with India, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"Tobgay conveyed to Hasina that Bhutan is eagerly waiting to export hydroelectricity to Bangladesh," Mahmud said.

"Both the countries have reiterated their commitment to enhancing the existing multifaceted relations," he said.