Phase out fossil fuel based energy projects

Bangladesh is still undertaking fossil fuel based electricity generation projects, when developed countries are turning their backs on it, said speakers in a press conference yesterday.

Thirteen environmental organisations held the event at Jatiya Press Club ahead of the "Climate Justice Assembly-2023".

Presiding over the programme, eminent rights activist Sultana Kamal said, "Western world has decided to reduce the use of fossil fuels gradually, but we are being forced to use more and more..."

Sharif Jamil, secretary of the convening committee of Climate Justice Assembly-2023, said, "We are going to present our demands and rights to world leaders during the upcoming COP-28 conference in Dubai. We want Bangladesh as well as the entire world to be free from fossil fuels."

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Forum, said, "Only five percent of the world's population is indigenous. Still, indigenous people protect 80 percent of the world's total biodiversity."

"The unsustainable development philosophy of the developed world has seriously injured the ecology of countries like ours," he added.

"Climate Justice Assembly-2023" will be organised on November 17-18 at Stamford University on Siddheswari Road in Dhaka.