No more residential gas connections

Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan yesterday said the government will not provide residential gas connections, even in areas where gas is being extracted.

"Instead of pipeline gas, households in those areas where gas is being extracted will be supplied with LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of 800 takas," he said while talking to reporters after visiting the Kailashtila MSTE plant in Golapganj upazila of Sylhet.

The adviser also visited the Kailashtila wells 7, 2, and other installations at the gas fields.

"Gas wastage in households is extremely high," he said.

The adviser said gas production in the country is declining by about 200 million cubic feet annually. As a result, the government has had to increase LNG imports to meet the shortfall.

The government efforts are underway to boost domestic production and reduce dependency on imports, he said.

Fouzul Kabir said the two operational wells at the Kailashtila gas field are currently contributing 16 million cubic feet of gas to the national grid.

The adviser said, "In the past, when gas was not widely used, residential connections were provided. Now LPG is available. We are working to reduce its price."

He also said next time, households will rely on LPG, while pipeline gas will be reserved for industries."