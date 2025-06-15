Nepal set to export 40mw power to Bangladesh via India from today

Energy
Beginning at midnight yesterday, Nepal was set to export 40mw of electricity to Bangladesh through an Indian transmission grid.

Nepal, India, and Bangladesh inked a trilateral agreement on October 3 last year to export electricity produced by Nepal to Bangladesh via the Indian transmission line.

As per the agreement, Nepal will export 40mw of electricity for five months from June 15 to November 15 using India's 400-kV Muzaffarpur-Baharampur-Bheramara transmission grid.

"The electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh at 12:00am on June 15," a PTI report from Kathmandu said, citing sources in Nepal Electricity Authority.

Last year, Nepal exported electricity to Bangladesh on November 15 for a single day as a symbolic intent to implement the agreement.

As per the bilateral agreement reached between Nepal and Bangladesh, Nepal will charge $0.064 (6.4 cent) per unit of electricity while selling to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has agreed to import electricity from Nepal for the next five years.

