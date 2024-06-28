Loadshedding in Patuakhali rises after Payra power plant unit shut for maintenance

Loadshedding in Patuakhali has increased after one of the two units of the 1,320 MW Payra Thermal Power Plant was shut on Wednesday for maintenance.

The maintenance work on the 660MW unit may take 4-5 days, said Assistant Manager (Investigation) Shah Mani Ziko.

The Payra Thermal Power Plant, a significant project for power generation, requires 45-50 days of maintenance annually.

Deen Mohammad Muhim, executive engineer of Patuakhali's West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, reported that the municipality needs 14MW for 32,000 consumers. "We are receiving only 10-12MW since Wednesday. Loadshedding is occurring in the municipal areas too."

Mejbah Uddin Mannu, a journalist in Kalapara upazila of Patuakhali, said, "Loadshedding is happening for half of the day. The temperature is high this year, worsening people's suffering."

Jitendranath Roy, a resident of Baufal upazila town, mentioned that the HSC and equivalent exams will start on June 30.

"Students' education is disrupted due to unbearable load-shedding," he said.

The first unit of the power plant, located in Dhankhali area of Kalapara upazila, started production on January 10, 2020. The second unit began production on August 26, 2020. Through the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), power from this centre is supplied to parts of Barishal, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions.

Executive Engineer Muhim added, "Our priority is to manage the situation efficiently and minimise inconvenience to consumers as much as possible."

Ziko said maintenance is essential for long-term benefits.

"Short-term discomfort leads to long-term reliability and efficiency. The maintenance will ensure better service for the future," he added.

Local authorities are working to mitigate the impact.

"We are trying to distribute the available power as fairly as possible. Our teams are on the ground addressing issues swiftly," said an assistant engineer, preferring anonymity.

Residents hope the situation will improve soon.

"We understand the necessity of maintenance, but we also hope for quicker resolutions and better management to minimise suffering," Mannu commented.