Govt cuts diesel, petrol, octane prices; kerosene rate rises

Kerosene price rises to Tk 114

The government has cut fuel prices, reducing diesel by Tk 2 per litre, and petrol and octane by Tk 3 per litre.

Under the new rates, diesel will cost Tk 102 per litre, down from Tk 104. Petrol's price has been lowered to Tk 118 from Tk 121, and octane will now sell at Tk 122, reduced from Tk 125.

The government has also revised the pricing method for kerosene, causing its price to rise to Tk 114 per litre from Tk 102.

These new prices will come into effect tomorrow, according to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.