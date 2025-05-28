Gas supply suspended in parts of Narayanganj for 11 hours tomorrow

The gas supply for all types of consumers in some areas of Narayanganj will be completely suspended for 11 hours starting from 8:00am tomorrow.

According to an emergency shutdown notice of the Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited, the areas of Narayanganj are Bhuigarh Uttarpara, Delpara, Nurbagh, Shahi Mahalla, Chitashal, Boubazar, and Pagla.

Also, the surrounding areas may experience low gas pressure. The Titas Gas authorities sincerely apologise for the temporary inconvenience caused to the consumers, the notice said.