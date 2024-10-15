Follow int’l, national regulations strictly concerning sanctioned vessels: shipping ministry

The shipping ministry today asked all parties involved in the maritime operations in Bangladesh to strictly follow international and national regulations concerning sanctioned vessels and cargoes.

The ministry today issued a circular in this regard amid criticism of alleged LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) import from Iran, a country sanctioned by the West and various international entities.

On Sunday, a fire incident occurred during a ship-to-ship transfer of LPG from a Tanzania-flagged vessel named Captain Nikolas, which was carrying fuel, reportedly from Iran, in the Kutubdia anchorage area of Chattogram port, alleged the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh (LOAB).

The Director General of the Department of Shipping, Commodore Mohammad Maksud Alam signed the circular.

It urged the stakeholders to avoid engagement with vessels sanctioned by the United Nations, United States of America, European Union, or other relevant national/international authorities.

"Vessels involved in trade with sanctioned countries or entities pose a significant risk to national security and the reputation of our maritime sector," it said.

The circular added that no sanctioned cargo, regardless of its origin or destination, is permitted to be loaded, unloaded, transited, or stored within Bangladesh's jurisdiction. This includes goods subject to trade embargoes or restrictions due to international sanctions.

Non-compliance entities found violating these regulations will face severe penalties, including fines, suspension of operating licenses, and potential criminal charges, it said.

"Bangladesh maritime authorities will continue to enforce stringent monitoring and inspections to ensure full compliance with these requirements," it further said.

The ministry asked all stakeholders to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving vessels or cargoes that may be linked to sanctioned entities or countries.

"Your cooperation in ensuring the security and reputation of our maritime operations is critical," it said.