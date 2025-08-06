Cold, hot functional tests completed at Rooppur Power Plant's unit-1

The cold and hot functional tests have been successfully completed at unit-1 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP).

This is another progress of commissioning activities of the country's first nuclear power plant.

In a press release, ROSATOM, Russian state corporation involved in the construction and operation of the plant, has said the test results have proven that the unit's steam pipelines are available for supplying steam to the turbine.

Such tests are mandatory before conducting further operations and are required to ensure reliable and safe operation of the turbine equipment, the press release added.

Fresh fuel loading at RNPP's unit-1 is expected to begin in early November, marking the final countdown to the commissioning of Bangladesh's first nuclear power facility by year-end, according to senior officials.

"With the completion of this stage of commissioning works, the Rooppur NPP takes another step towards the pivotal event, such as the launching of power unit no. 1 and its subsequent connection to the power grid," said Alexey Deiry, Atomstroyexport Vice-President for Projects in Bangladesh, according to the press release.

The tests were conducted with steam discharged into the atmosphere and accompanied by noise, which was anticipated and deemed safe for the public.

The Rooppur NPP is being built with two reactors, each of Russian VVER-1200 design, at a cost of 12.65 billion dollars with financial and technical assistance of Russia.

Of the two units, unit-1 is at the final stage of operation and is getting ready to start power generation from the country's first nuclear power plant.