In CHT, solar smile comes at a cost

Local influential people, govt officials charge money in exchange of free panels

Many residents in the hill districts are yet to receive the solar panels that were supposed to be distributed among them free of cost. Meanwhile, those who did get solar system facility had to pay money to a group of unscrupulous people for it. Photo: Star

In the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the government-run CHT Development Board undertook a Tk 217 crore project to bring the entire CHT area under electricity coverage.

The project targeted to distribute 40,000 solar home systems and 25,000 community-based solar power systems in the Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari districts.

The cost of each solar system was estimated at Tk 45,000.

The project tenure was divided into two segments. The first ended in 2019, and the second ended in September 2023.

However, many are yet to receive solar power that was promised free of cost as a group of unscrupulous people have allegedly embezzled a huge amount of money by charging bribes from residents in exchange for the facility.

The racket includes government officials, ruling party leaders, peoples' representatives of local government bodies and brokers, alleged locals.

The correspondent spoke to around 300 people in the aforementioned districts between September and November.

Almost all of them alleged they were compelled to pay Tk 300-7,000 to get each set of solar panels. Meanwhile, many said they did not receive the panels even after paying the amount.

The authorities concerned, however, denied the allegations.

Kamal Jyoti Chakma, assistant primary education officer of Rangamati Sadar upazila, allegedly took huge amounts of money as bribes from residents of Babuchhara union under Khagrachhari's Dighinala upazila around two years ago.

"The villagers paid a total of over Tk 5 lakh last year in phases to Kamal as he assured them of arranging the panels. But we are yet to get the panels," said Putuli Chakma, former member of Babuchhara union parishad.

Through his frequent visits, Kamal convinced the villagers that he had a good connection with Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board (CHTDB) officials and promised to arrange solar panels for over 600 families in the area, said Nipon Chakma, another former UP member.

"We signed a contract with him and paid him the money. But he did not keep his word," he added.

Several other villagers brought the same allegations against Kamal, who could not be reached over phone despite repeated attempts. He also refused to meet this correspondent when he visited his office for three consecutive times in October, saying he was busy.

In Khagrachhari's Panchhari upazila, each family had to pay Tk 5,000 to get the solar power system, said locals.

"Our union parishad chairman took the money in advance to enlist the names of those eligible to get solar power systems. I am a jhum farmer. How could I arrange Tk 5,000? My name was therefore left out of the list," said Mobaser Tripura of Kuradiya Para village under Latiban union of the upazila.

Seeking anonymity, several others of the area said the UP chairman also took money from different temple committees to install solar power systems.

Contacted, Latiban UP chairman Bhumidhor Roaza declined to comment.

Similar allegations were raised by residents of different villages in Bandarban and Rangamati.

"Most villagers were compelled to pay Tk 3,000-5,000 for each set of solar panels," said Condilal Tongchongya of Kerangchhari union under Rangamati's Bilaichhari.

Contacted, CHTDB chairman Supradip Chakma said he was unaware about the issues as he assumed the post only two months back.

CHTDB vice-chairman Mohammad Harun Or Rashid said peoples' representatives of different local government bodies prepared the list of people to distribute solar panels among them. The lists were approved by the district administration.

"We did not get any bribery allegations. If we get formal complaints, we will take necessary legal actions upon investigation," he added.