5th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur Power Plant

The fifth batch of nuclear fuel for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant reached the project site in Pabna this morning amidst special security arrangement.

The project officials received the consignment of fresh fuel around 9:30am, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting Md Ruhul Kuddus, in-charge of the site office.

According to the high officials of the power plant, a total of seven fuel consignments will be delivered to the site within this year.

The consignment of fuel was unloaded in Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport yesterday and it reached the site safely, said Shawkat Akbar, project director of the plant.

The first four consignments of nuclear fuel reached the project site between September 29 and October 20.