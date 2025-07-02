12kg LPG cylinder price decreased by Tk 39 from today

The price of 12kg LPG cylinders has been reduced by Tk 39 and will be sold at Tk 1,364 for the month of July.

The price of a 12kg LPG cylinder last month was Tk 1,403.

As per an announcement by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) today, the price of one kg of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been decreased by Tk 3.30 this month and will be sold at Tk 113.64.

The prices for LPG cylinders — ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg — will be reduced accordingly, the BERC said.

It added the price of auto gas (LPG used for motor vehicles) has been reduced to Tk 62.46 (including VAT) per litre, down from Tk 64.30 last month.

These prices will be applicable from 6:00pm today.