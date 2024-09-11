Tk 33cr needed to repair 2,799 primary schools damaged by floods: ministry

Flooding in the country's southeastern region has caused damage to the infrastructure, furniture, and books of 2,799 government primary schools across 11 districts.

The initial estimate for repairs is around Tk 33 crore. The Directorate of Primary Education will manage this budget allocation.

The extent of the damage was revealed in a meeting held yesterday at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

The affected schools included 763 in Noakhali, 501 in Lakshmipur, 550 in Feni, 22 in Brahmanbaria, 523 in Cumilla, 169 in Chandpur, 164 in Chattogram, 77 in Moulvibazar, 8 in Sylhet, and 22 in Habiganj.

No schools in Khagrachari have been reported damaged.

Moreover, 946 learning centres for out-of-school children across 18 upazilas in Noakhali, Cumilla, Feni, and Lakshmipur have also been affected.

Secretary Farid Ahmed chaired the session, titled "assessment of damage and required actions in primary education sector due to recent floods".

Prof Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar, adviser to the ministry, was present as the chief guest.

Nurjahan Khatun, director general of the Mandatory Primary Education Implementation Monitoring Unit, and Abdus Samad, director general of the Directorate of Primary Education, among others, were present.

Adviser Bidhan underscored that the recovery efforts should be undertaken on an emergency basis. "By working together, we can achieve our goals and restore normalcy."

The ministry is mobilising resources and coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure swift and effective repairs to minimize disruption to students' education.