Tk 205cr loss incurred, 41,000 farmers affected due to recent flooding in Moulvibazar

More than 250,000 people in the district affected by floods

The recent floods caused an agricultural loss amounting to Tk 205 crore in Moulvibazar district, leaving around 41,000 farmers devastated, mostly across Sadar, Juri, Kulaura, Rajnagar, and Kamalganj upazilas.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension and locals, recent heavy rains swelled Manu and Dhalai rivers, leading to widespread flooding and erosion, affecting more than 250,000 people in the district.

Crops such as Aus paddy, Aman saplings and seedbeds, and seasonal vegetables, across at least 15,221 hectares of agricultural lands were also damaged.

Visiting the flood-affected areas in Kamalganj and Rajnagar upazilas, this correspondent found that paddy saplings were rotting after being submerged in floodwater across vast stretches of croplands.

"I had planted Aman saplings on around 30 decimals of land. Almost all of it has been damaged by floodwaters. I managed to salvage some saplings which are barely enough for replanting on two decimals of land," said Saifur Rahman, a farmer from Patanushar village in Kamalganj.

Abdul Hamid, a farmer from Bairagirchak village of the upazila, echoed the same.

Joyanta Kumar Roy, upazila agriculture officer in Kamalganj, said, "Farmers were either gearing up for harvesting Aus paddy or planting Aman paddy saplings when the floods hit, causing significant damages."

In response, the DAE is distributing 5kg seeds of short-duration Brri-Dhan 75 and Bina-17 free of cost to each of the 4,000 most-affected farmers in the district.

Also, each farmer is being given 10kg DAP and 10kg MOP fertilisers, along with Tk 1,000 in cash assistance.

Samsuddin Ahmed, deputy director of DAE in Moulvibazar, said, "The paddy seeds being distributed can be harvested within 110 to 115 days. Also, winter vegetable seeds will also be provided in advance to farmers."

"We are also setting up Aman seedbeds at different locations to provide saplings to farmers. Many farmers are procuring saplings from other sources as well," he added.