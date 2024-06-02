Three killed as storm lashes Thakurgaon

A storm has claimed the lives of three people, including two women and a child, in Baliadangi upazila of Thakurgaon early this morning.

The deceased are two-and-a-half-year-old Naim from Nayapara village, Farida Begum, 40, and Jaheda Begum, 50, from Shaldanga village of the upazila, reports our correspondent quoting Baliadangi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Afsana Kawsar.

The storm, which started around 5:00am lasted 10–12 minutes, damaging hundreds of houses and uprooted more than 40 electric poles.

According to locals and upazila administration, Farida died when the roof of her house collapsed. Despite efforts to rescue her, she was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

In the same village, Zahida died of a "heart attack" during the storm.

Additionally, Naim, drowned to death after falling into a flooded ditch.

The UNO said officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage.