Natural disaster Before the landfall Mon May 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon May 27, 2024 12:13 AM A woman gazes into the rough sea as waves crash into the pier at Patenga of Chattogram. People with their belongings in Patenga move to higher ground. Volunteers and tourist police urging locals to relocate to cyclone shelters in Kuakata. Fishermen make haste to secure their trawlers near Kuakata beach. Locals watch as waves smash a boat to pieces in Daulatkhan of Bhola. People placing sandbags to protect an embankment from tidal surges in Koyra. Children taking care of baby goats at a cyclone shelter in Koyra, Khulna. Photo: Rajib Raihan, Titu Das, Monir Uddin Anik, and Habibur Rahman
