Teesta water recedes, still flowing above danger level in Rangpur

Flood situation expected to worsen, says WDB

While the water level of the Teesta river has receded significantly in the last 24 hours, it is still flowing above the danger level in Rangpur's Kaunia upazila.

As of 9:00am today, the river was flowing 20 centimetres (cm) above the danger level at Kaunia Point. It was flowing 52cm above the danger level yesterday, according to the Water Development Board (WDB) in Rangpur.

The water level at the upazila's Dalia point has decreased significantly due to no rain, but it is very close to the danger mark.

Following torrential rains upstream, about 10 villages in the low-lying areas of the upazila went underwater, leaving about 20,000 people stranded for the last two days, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Residents of the flood-hit Balapara and Dhepamadhupur unions were compelled to leave their homes and shift to higher lands with their cattle. However, they are now struggling to access freshwater for drinking.

Meanwhile, rescue and aid remain a far cry for these flood victims, said Aminul Islam, the chairman of the aforementioned unions.

Additionally, 11 shoals on the river have been gravely affected by the flood as houses and arable land remain submerged.

As per Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mahidul Haque, the district commissioner's office allocated about 200 packets of dry food.

"We are ready to combat this crisis," he said.

However, the WDB officials said the Teesta, Dudhkumar, and Dharla rivers may swell in the next 24-72 hours as heavy rain is likely in the northern areas of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

A warning was issued in this regard yesterday as the flood situation is expected to worsen in Rangpur, they said.