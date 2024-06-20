Surma river to be dredged to save Sylhet city from flood: state minister

The photo was taken from Shahjalal suburb of Sylhet on June 20, 2024. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

State Minister for Water Resources Ministry Zahid Faruk today said the government will take steps to dredge the Surma River to protect Sylhet city from early floods.

The construction work of nine dredging stations across the country is underway and steps will be taken for dredging of the Surma river soon, Zahid Faruk said while talking to reporters after visiting the Shaadi Canal in Tukerbazar area of Sylhet city today.

Water from upstream brings silt that obstructs the river's normal flow, said the minister. "We have talked to the engineers that the dredging of the Surma River will begin soon," he said.

The state minister said all necessary steps will be taken to deal with the flood situation.

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and officials of Sylhet Water Development Board and local administration were present there.