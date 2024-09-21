Sudden storm kills two in Bogura

Two people were killed after a sudden storm swept over Bogura's Gabtoli and Sariakandi upazilas today.

The deceased were identified as Weheda Begum,55, of Hindukandi village of Sariakandi upazila, and Samim Ahmed,17, of Bangabari village under Gaibandha's Saghata upazila, reports our Bogura correspondent quoting police.

Jamidul Islam, officer-in-charge of the Sariakandi Police Station, said when the storm started around 5:00pm, Weheda went out of her home to rescue her grandchild.

She suffered injuries as a tree branch fell on her head while she was returning home. Family members took her to Sariakandi Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, Abdul Motin, station master of the Sukhanpukur railway station, Bogura said Samim, a passenger of a commuter train, was waiting nearby a shop at the station for another train. Suddenly the storm started. When he was walking towards the station from the shop, a tree branch hit his head.

Locals rescued and sent him to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, Bogura where doctors pronounced him dead, he added.