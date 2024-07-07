Sisters die from electrocution in flood-hit village

Father of Sumaiya Akhter, 12, and Masuma Akhter, 7, mourn the loss of his two daughters. Photo: S Dilip Roy/Star

A family in Kurigram's Nageshwari upazila is devastated after two sisters were electrocuted by a submerged live cable during the recent floods.

The victims, Sumaiya Akhter, 12, and Masuma Akhter, 7, died instantly when they came into contact with a live electric cable while crossing floodwaters on a raft.

Their father, Shahadat Hossain, a 50-year-old sharecropper, and mother Amiran Begum, 45, are still in shock since the incident took place on Friday.

The family resides in Begunbari village, a remote area heavily affected by the swelling Dudhkumar river.

According to locals, the tragedy occurred as the sisters were on their way to their aunt's house, 400 metres away, when Sumaiya got entangled in the live cable from an irrigation pump. Masuma tried to save her, but got electrocuted herself.

Despite the family's plight, local authorities have yet to provide any support.

"We were already suffering, and then we also lost our two daughters on the same day. My wife has become sick. We are in dire straits, but it seems the authorities concerned have abandoned us," said Shahadat.

Kaliganj Union Parishad member Mohammad Ali, who visited the family, confirmed that no relief has reached the 500 affected families in his ward.

Kaliganj UP Chairman Riazul Islam Pradhan said he has discussed the matter with the upazila nirbahi officer.

Sibbir Ahmed, UNO of Nageshwari upazila, assured that the affected families will receive government assistance soon.