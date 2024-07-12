Natural disaster
Our Correspondent, Pabna
Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 08:38 AM

Most Viewed

Natural disaster

Sirajganj Flood: No respite as Jamuna continues to swell

Our Correspondent, Pabna
Fri Jul 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 12, 2024 08:38 AM

The flood situation in Sirajganj continues to deteriorate as Jamuna river's water level has been rising since yesterday morning.

According to Bangladesh Water Development Board in Sirajganj, Jamuna was flowing 37cm and 17cm above danger level at Sirajganj Hard Point and Kazipur Point respectively at noon yesterday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rainfall enhanced onrush of upstream water, causing water level to rise by 3cm and 4cm at the two points respectively in previous 12 hours, said Md Nazmul Hossain, sub-divisional engineer of BWDB in Sirajganj.

"The water level is expected to increase till July 14," he added.

At least 336 sq km area in 34 unions in the district have become inundated, leaving over one lakh people marooned, said sources at relief and rehabilitation department in the district.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
চলতি অর্থবছরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থাগুলোর লোকসান বাড়তে পারে ৫ গুণ
|অর্থনীতি

চলতি অর্থবছরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত সংস্থাগুলোর লোকসান বাড়তে পারে ৫ গুণ

চলতি মাসে শুরু হওয়া নতুন অর্থবছরে সব মিলিয়ে ২৮ হাজার ৪৭ কোটি ৯৭ লাখ টাকা লোকসান গুনবে সরকারি সংস্থাগুলো।

২৪ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আঞ্চলিক স্থিতিশীলতার জন্য বাংলাদেশ কোনদিকে যায় তা গুরুত্বপূর্ণ: ফরাসি রাষ্ট্রদূত

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification