Schoolgirl goes missing in Netrakona floodwater

A seven-year-old schoolgirl went missing after she was swept away by floodwaters in Netrakona's Kalmakanda upazila today.

The girl, Bristi Wrishi, is a class one student at Bogajan Govt Primary School and daughter of Kripendra Wrishi of Bogajan village in Kalmakanda's Sadar union, reports our Mymensingh correspondent quoting police.

Md Lotful Hoque, officer-in-charge of Kalmakanda Police Station, said the incident occurred while the girl was walking on a muddy road submerged by a flash flood in Babni area this morning.

Bristi slipped and fell into the floodwater due to the heavy rains over the past few days. The current then swept her away, the OC said quoting locals.

Locals immediately began searching for her but failed. Upon receiving information, police and Fire Service personnel from Kalmakanda joined the rescue operation.

However, the girl had not been found till the filing of this report around 6:30pm.